Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s first on-air sit-down since leaving the Trump administration will be with ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, the network announced.

The late-night circuit is another box for Spicer to check on the former-administration-type checklist: Speaking gigs? Yep, he signed up with an agency this week. Book? That, too — he’s reportedly working with uber-agent Bob Barnett to snag a publishing deal and/or TV gig.

ABC didn’t tease what the interview would address, but Kimmel tweeted what looked to be a throwback photo of himself wearing a Navy hat and posing with Spicer, who is a naval reservist.

“Dear @SeanSpicer — if I promise to look AT the camera this time, will you come to my show next week?” he wrote.

“It’s a deal, does next Wednesday work?” Spicer tweeted back.

Spicer’s a PR pro, so it’s unlikely that he will “pull a Mooch” — that is, promise exclusive interviews to two outlets, like former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci reportedly did …

