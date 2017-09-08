Hey, isn’t that … actor Harrison Ford, dining at Il Canale in Georgetown on Wednesday?
The 75-year-old “Star Wars” star looked action-hero cool in a light blue button down and jeans, says a spy, and enjoyed a leisurely meal with an unidentified male pal. The star chatted and posed for pics with the restaurant staff.
Ford also on Wednesday attended the swearing in of Richard Spencer as the new Navy secretary, where he got a shout-out from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who praised the actor for taking roles underscoring the ” better angels of America.”
Great actor Harrison Ford lunched at il Canale Thursday. Had seafood pasta & steak. Here w/Alessandro Farruggio, son of il Canale owner. pic.twitter.com/bgOqD5E5Tu
— il Canale (@ilcanaledc) September 7, 2017