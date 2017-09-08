

Pop star Selena Gomez switched up her Instagram account, a feed typically dominated by shots from magazine spreads and music videos teasers, to take a political stand on Friday. The “Fetish” singer shared her note defending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in the wake of the Trump administration’s decision to repeal the act.

“My definition of a dreamer is someone that thinks big and believes anything is possible,” she wrote. “The wonderful people who are being threatened by the unfortunate reversal of DACA are exactly that.” Gomez urged her fans to contact their local representatives and “let their voice be heard,” sharing a contact list for officials in the note as well as in her bio.

While the Texas-born Gomez is one of many celebs speaking out against the DACA decision (others such as Mark Zuckerberg and Chelsea Handler have expressed disdain), her massive following makes her outcry notable: the singer is the most followed person on Instagram with 126 million acolytes. By comparison, Trump has 7.4 million. He boasts a significantly larger following on Twitter, with 20.2 million followers, but Gomez still has him beat with by a large margin there as well, at 52.2 million, although she has yet to tweet out a statement regarding DACA.