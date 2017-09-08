Teresa Jo Burchfield’s mug shot. (Courtesy of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office)

Teresa Jo Burchfield, the wife of a prominent GOP lawyer who has served three presidents, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly delivering contraband items to an inmate after the two had sex in a car outside the Fauquier County, Va., jail, according to county records.

Detectives arrested Burchfield after discovering her and a 23-year-old inmate in the back seat of a car parked in a lot next to the jail, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The couple had been having sex, according to a criminal complaint filed at Fauquier County General District Court obtained by the Fauquier Times, which first reported the arrest.

During their parking-lot assignation, Burchfield had given the inmate — who was allowed outside because of his minimal sentence and status as a “trustee” — clothing, cigarettes and what detectives suspect are over-the-counter vitamin supplements, the sheriff’s office said. The McLean woman, 53, was charged with a class 1 misdemeanor.

Her husband, Bobby Burchfield, is a veteran GOP lawyer whom the Trump Organization picked as outside ethics counsel to help navigate the potential conflicts of interest between the business and President Trump’s administration. Bobby Burchfield also advised both Bush presidential teams and is a partner in the Washington office of law firm giant King & Spalding.

Reached at his law office, Bobby Burchfield had no comment. Efforts to reach Teresa Burchfield were not immediately successful.