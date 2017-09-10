

Melissa Cook and Zach Leonsis. (Aaron Delesie)

Knot, tied in style: Zach Leonsis, the son of sports-team owner Ted Leonsis, married Melissa Cook on Saturday in a ceremony in his parent’s Potomac, Md., back yard.

Though obviously, since we’re talking about Washington sports royalty, this was no burgers-and-dogs affair. There were VIP guests aplenty, including NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, celebrity chef José Andrés, BET co-founder and Washington Mystics President Sheila Johnson, philanthropist Jeong Kim, Washington Capitals President Dick Patrick, Monumental Sports Vice Chairman Raul Fernandez, businessman Tom Kartsotis, AOL co-founder Steve Case, Capitals Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, and Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.).

After the “I dos,” it was on to dinner and dancing in elegant tents, and the newlyweds departed the shindig in a vintage Rolls-Royce.

The younger Leonsis, 28, is a VP in the family business (Dad’s Monumental Sports owns the Mystics, the Capitals and the Wizards), and Cook, 26, works at education technology firm EVERFI. They met as undergraduates at the University of Pennsylvania.