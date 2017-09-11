

Gina Rodriguez arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in March. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez, who is producing a new series about an undocumented immigrant family, isn’t hiding her feelings about the Trump administration’s decision to repeal DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“For me personally I was just devastated. My heart breaks for these young kids that are just trying,” said the 33-year-old Chicago native in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “America just seems real brutal these days. Everything that I’ve grown up with and thought America stood for has just been destroyed by this administration time and time again.”

The consistently outspoken Rodriguez, whose tearful acceptance speech was a highlight of the 2015 Golden Globes, is developing a hour-long dramedy tentatively titled “Illegal” for the CW alongside co-executive producer and creator Rafael Agustin. The series, described as a Latino “Wonder Years,” was announced just one day after the Trump administration ended DACA.