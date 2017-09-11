

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is coming to a much smaller venue than usual. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Fire up the FOMO machine, because here’s a party you’re just not going to get into: Ed Sheeran, the British rocker who routinely sells out arenas, will be playing a gig in someone’s home in Washington on Sept. 20.

The uber-intimate show is part of a night of concerts sponsored by Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds in which musicians — most not quite as well-known as the “Shape of You” singer — play living-room gigs around the world for small numbers of fans. Sheeran’s Washington show is, predictably, sold out. Sponsors say the evening will “bring together musicians, refugees and music fans in the aim of uniting people to welcome refugees.”

Adding even more star power to the Sheeran show is event host Holly Branson, the daughter of Virgin founder Richard Branson, although the Cathedral Heights house where Sheeran will play is apparently not hers.