

Kid Rock’s Senate campaign is as cartoonish as you’d expect. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Maybe Kid Rock is better cut out for politics than it might seem. The bombastic musician who is maybe running for Senate from his native Michigan (or maybe just conducting a super-political publicity stunt), is clapping back at critics who have pointed to his previous use of the Confederate flag — and he’s also using a tactic familiar to lawmakers to get back at charities and people he’s supported for not coming to his defense: He’s cutting their funding.

Rock, a.k.a. Robert Richie, posted a lengthy Facebook rant Monday, in which he called the protests of his concerts by Al Sharpton’s civil rights group National Action Network “stir[ing] the pot” and an effort to discredit him as he considers a political run as a Republican. “Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them!!” he wrote.

The singer — whose credits include a sex tape and a relationship with rocker Sheryl Crow — also has harsh words for those who haven’t come to his defense. “I am however very disappointed that none of the people, businesses or charities I have so diligently supported in Detroit have had anything to say about all these unfounded attacks from these handful of jackasses and The Detroit Free Press,” he wrote (the newspaper is among those he calls “fake news”). “So for the unforeseen future I will focus my philanthropy efforts on other organizations besides the ones I have supported in the past.”

It’s unclear which recipients of his largesse will no longer get checks from Kid Rock (or, presumably, a charitable foundation in his name). A spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for a list of those he plans to cut off.

And in the Facebook post, the would-be gentleman from Michigan doubled down on his criticism of athletes using the national anthem as a protest of the treatment of minorities, hurling an expletive at “ANYONE who takes a knee or sits during our national anthem!”

But! He closes with a “P.P.P.P.P.S.” for the ages: “I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!”