

Melissa McCarthy as press secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Is there such a thing as Emmy’s official? Because comedian Melissa McCarthy and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are now officially a thing (if they weren’t already).

Straight out da bushes @nbcsnl #snllivecoasttocoast #snl A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on May 11, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

On Sunday, McCarthy won best guest actress on a comedy series at the Creative Arts Emmys, the overflow awards show that happens a week before the main Emmys you know and love, for her appearances on “Saturday Night Live” (Dave Chappelle, who also hosted SNL this year, won for best guest actor).

Following in the footsteps of Will Ferrell’s golly-gee George W. Bush, Tina Fey’s gun-toting Sarah Palin and Alec Baldwin’s pouty-mouthed President Trump, McCarthy’s gum-chewing portrayal of the embattled press secretary on “Saturday Night Live” is already reaching “best of” status.

McCarthy, who was a no-show at Sunday’s ceremony, admitted to being nervous the first time she showed up at Studio 1A as “Spicey.” In a interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the “Ghostbusters” star said she didn’t “do impressions.” Could’ve fooled us.

“But when I read the script, I was like, ‘Oh, God, that is juicy, but I don’t understand how we’re going to physically make it work.’ To which the amazing special effects person at SNL was like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s not that big of a deal. That’s gonna take me, like, 15 minutes.’ I was like, ‘Hey!'”

During the sketch comedy show’s wildly successful 42nd season, McCarthy played Spicer four times, including bits featuring the now former press secretary hiding in the bushes, riding a motorized podium and wearing high heels. Spicer, who will make his first post-White House appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Sept. 13, called the comedian’s over-the-top portrayal of him “cute.”