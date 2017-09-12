We really, really want these Common and Angela Rye dating rumors to be true: https://t.co/t5ggzhRSvO pic.twitter.com/GGUiPX3Atv — ESSENCE (@Essence) September 11, 2017

It’s a match made in hip-hop heaven: Common, the socially conscious Oscar-winning rapper/actor/activist who has performed (and partied) at the White House, and Angela Rye, the Hill vet and CNN political analyst who can shut down a cable news pundit with Beyoncé lyrics and plenty of facts.

[5 minutes with rapper/actor Common]

The new couple were spotted together last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, where Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr.) took home a trophy for outstanding original music and lyrics for “13th,” director Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary about mass incarceration.

Common and Rye posed together on the red carpet, which in Hollywood makes a thing a thing.

[Meet Angela Rye, who shut down a former Trump staffer with Beyoncé-grade shade]

Rye then seemed to confirm the whispers when she posted a photo of Common on her Instagram account with a lengthy caption that read, in part, “Super proud of this guy for having a big #EGO, which is not to be confused with a big ego. Here he is giving thanks to the Almighty for his Emmy just like he does for taking every breath, every single day. I’m thankful for his tremendous example of humility, leadership, kindness, and creativity. May we all be inspired to #WORKwoke.”

Although neither Rye nor Common have commented officially on their relationship status (even though they were spotted together in July at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans), the Internet has spoken. Fans of the pair are practically giddy, dubbing the potential new power couple “#wokebaegoals.”

I wanna know if this @common & @angela_rye dating news is true. If so, then yaaaasssss for the power couple lol ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gItLyJHLWH — Morgan #TheItGirl (@McKenzieRadio) September 11, 2017

I can't think of a couple that makes more sense than Angela Rye and Common. — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) September 12, 2017