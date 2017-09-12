Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Lara Trump-Yunaska and Eric Trump on Oct. 19, in Las Vegas. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

There’s a new member of the Trump Organization.

On Tuesday, President Trump’s son Eric, 33, and his wife, Lara Trump-Yunaska, 34, announced the birth of their first child, Eric “Luke” Trump, on Twitter.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017

This makes grandkid No. 9 for President Trump, who, according to the new parents, was the first to “leak” the news of Baby Eric’s impending arrival. But the littlest Trump hasn’t gotten a public shout out from his granddad — yet.

Eric Trump’s siblings were quick to welcome the bundle of joy via social media. Ivanka Trump wrote, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. I can’t wait to meet you ❤️.”

Welcome to the world, baby boy. I can't wait to meet you ❤️ https://t.co/sIkPrFWKO2 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 12, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted his well wishes to the new parents, also taking the opportunity to mess around with his younger bro. “Congrats buddy. Welcome to the club,” he wrote, adding, “Now that the niceties are out of the way it’s older brother revenge for that drum set to my kids.”