This week’s Washington forecast: cooler with a decent chance of spotting “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda around town.

The Broadway maven is collecting a few plaudits from Beltway types, starting Tuesday night, when he’s being honored with a 2017 Freedom Award from the U.S. Capitol Historical Society for making U.S. history actually interesting to young people (pro tip: set it to rap). On Wednesday, he’s getting the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s Medallion of Excellence at that group’s annual gala.

Not that he has much room on the mantel: They’d have to compete for space with his Pulitzer Prize, two Grammys, an Emmy and three Tonys.

But one thing you probably won’t see him doing? Reprising his famous Rose Garden freestyle performance, when he was a guest of his uber-fans, the Obamas.

