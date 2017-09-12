Ivana Trump attends a New York Fashion Week show. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The Trump ladies are all about New York Fashion Week — not Ivanka or Melania, mind you (they’re very busy, thankyouverymuch), but the Other Trump or Trump-Adjacents: Ivana Trump, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples (that would be, respectively, the president’s first of three wives, younger daughter and second wife).

Tiffany, who just started at Georgetown Law — where presumably, classes haven’t yet kicked into round-the-clock-study mode — sat in the coveted first row perch at Taoray Wang’s spring 2018 show on Saturday. The 23-year-old first daughter’s a fan — she wore the Chinese-based designer’s duds to her father’s inauguration.

Her mom, Maples, was spotted at the John Paul Ataker show on Monday wearing a gauzy white jumpsuit (and posing randomly with 1990s pop star-turned “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul). And Ivana Trump, perfectly coifed in a leopard trench and signature blond updo, turned out for designer and furrier Dennis Basso’s Monday spectacle, where she blew a kiss to photographers. Get ready to see more of the OG Mrs. Trump: Her book, “Raising Trump,” is due out Oct. 10.