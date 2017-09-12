

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House on Tuesday. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump isn’t exactly a voracious reader (he likes, reportedly, getting his news in the form of pictures of TV chyrons). But he does like reading about himself, though not, it seems likely, in the new campaign memoir by his onetime rival, Hillary Clinton.

Asked during a Tuesday press briefing whether the book “What Happened” would find its way to the First Bedside Table, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders slung a pretty good burn: “I would think he’s pretty well versed on what happened.”

Clinton doesn’t mince words about Trump in the book, calling him unprepared, “flagrantly sexist” and a “fraud.”

Earlier in the day, Trump might have been referring to Clinton’s book in a vague tweet complaining “people writing books about me” didn’t have the insight needed.