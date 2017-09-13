In this photo provided by CBS, Anthony Scaramucci appears on CBS’s “Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, Aug. 14, in New York. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP)

From the department of “if you can’t beat ’em .. “: Anthony Scaramucci is joining the very “fake news” his former boss derides. The White House communications director with the shortest tenure in recent memory (a mere 10 days before he flamed out!) will host the TV show of gossip website TMZ, the media organization announced.

TMZ producer Harvey Levin noted that Scaramucci’s stint would be far shorter than his days at the White House. “But it’s going to be awesome,” he promised of the Monday special guest host. Levin and Scaramucci will also co-host the TMZ Live webcast Monday.

The Mooch himself has been the subject of tabloid-y gossip items about his divorce and abrupt departure from the Trump administration, and his latest gig-slash-stunt has the air of someone who’s in on the joke, a posture he’s cultivated since his very public ouster. Far from the usual tail-between-the-legs interregnum, his post-White House life has been full of jokey tweets, talk-show hits and photo ops.

The Mooch also teased what might be some kind of news venture, but might just be more Mooching (yeah, it’s a verb): He debuted a Twitter account for what he’s dubbed the Scaramucci Post.