

Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) talks with reporters. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Pot puns are always a hit (see what we did there?). We just don’t always expect them from an 83-year-old Mormon who happens to be a Republican senator.

But Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) on Wednesday provided the laughs we all needed with a double-entendre laden news release announcing the introduction of a bill that would boost research into medical marijuana. “It’s high time to address research into medical marijuana,” Hatch said in the release. Get it? High?

One wacky-weed joke might seem restrained enough. But the creativity of the news-release author apparently knew no bounds. More Hatch quotes: “To be blunt, we need to remove the administrative barriers preventing legitimate research into medical marijuana, which is why I’ve decided to roll out the MEDS Act.”

Someone is apparently having fun with a standard-issue bill announcement. The concluding quote from Hatch repeats the “high” reference, but no matter. “I have high hopes that this bipartisan initiative can be a kumbaya moment for both parties.”

Read the news release here.