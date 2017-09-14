

Candice Bergen made a political statement — without even opening her mouth — during her Wednesday night appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

On the show, Bergen sported a navy sweater emblazoned with the phrase “free Melania” while promoting her new film “Home Again” with co-star Reese Witherspoon. That phrase first started cropping up as a hashtag on Inauguration Day, when first lady Melania Trump was caught several times on camera looking miserable.

Bergen’s sweater was custom made for her by luxury sweater brand Lingua Franca. Other political catchphrases the label has embroidered onto its $360 cashmere sweaters have read “I didn’t vote for him,” “I miss Barack,” and “They Go Low, We Go High” (a tribute to former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, obvi).

We loved coming across this photo of @bergenbags on @siriusxm in her custom LF. Candice Bergen is not only an intelligent, successful, beautiful and totally bad ass role model for women – she's got a sense of humor! 😜 #totalpackage A post shared by Lingua Franca (@linguafrancanyc) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Those wanting to join Bergen’s cause can get themselves a knockoff version, sans cashmere, for $29.99.

It appears that Bergen’s sympathy for Melania stems from personal experience. The 71-year-old actress revealed later in the episode that she went on a blind date with the now-POTUS when she was 18. Sparks didn’t fly. When asked by host Andy Cohen whether there was chemistry on the date, she responded, “No, I was home very early.” Bergen called the president a handsome guy back in the day but also referred to him as “a douche.”

After hearing the story, Cohen joked, “She does wear the sweater with some authority here.”