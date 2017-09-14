

President Bill Clinton greets Monica Lewinsky at a Washington fundraising event in October 1996. (Reuters)

The ’90s are back! And it’s not just those high-waisted mom jeans — the History Channel on Thursday announced that it has picked up a drama based on the Clinton impeachment trial. That makes three (officially a trend!) in-the-works scripted projects about that scandal that made “blue dress” a nose-wrinkling phrase.

History’s addition to the burgeoning genre is “The Breach: Inside the Impeachment of Bill Clinton,” which will be a six-part series by R.J. Cutler, a filmmaker whose credits include the prime-time soap “Nashville” and the documentary “The World According to Dick Cheney,” the network announced on Thursday.

Expect to see actors tackling the characters who starred in the real-life drama: the Clintons, prosecutor Ken Starr, House speaker Newt Gingrich, etc.

Also possibly in the works is Amazon’s “Linda and Monica,” a not-quite-buddy movie about the relationship between White House intern Monica Lewinsky and her onetime friend Linda Tripp, who recorded the pair’s conversations about Lewinsky’s affair with Clinton and turned them over to investigators. (Amazon.com chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.) And “American Crime Story” producers have optioned Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President,” for possible use in a forthcoming series.

Will berets make another comeback?