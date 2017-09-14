

From left, actors Esai Morales, Benito Martinez and Jimmy Smits. (National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts)

Funny how many times the United States has been led by a Hispanic or female president — in fiction, that is.

And so it wasn’t all that surprising when Monday night’s National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts black-tie gala coincidentally morphed into a reunion of former television POTUSes.

One of the organization’s co-founders, Jimmy Smits, played President Matt Santos on NBC’s “The West Wing;” another co-founder, Esai Morales, was President Julian Navarro on HBO’s “The Brink;” and Benito Martinez, who was an award recipient at the annual event, plays President Benjamin Castillo on CBS’s “The Unit.”

“Fictional TV has provided us with phenomenal presidential images,” said Felix Sanchez, chairman and co-founder of NHFA. “These Latino American presidents were all ready on day one.”

Other award recipients included actor Ryan Guzman and Telemundo’s María Celeste Arrarás. Also in attendance: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.); FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel; and Reps. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.), Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.), J. Luis Correa (D-Calif.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.) and Vicente Gonzalez (D-Tex.).