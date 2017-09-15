

Actor Armie Hammer on September 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Hey isn’t that… Armie Hammer, snapping an Instagram on the steps of the Supreme Court?

The actor stopped by SCOTUS to do some research for his upcoming film, “On the Basis of Sex,” a biopic about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. RBG gave Hammer a book to help him get to know his character, Martin Ginsburg, aka the renowned justice’s late husband. “I don’t always go to the Supreme Court, but when I do Justice Ginsburg gives me books,” he wrote in an Instagram post in which he’s holding up said book in front of SCOTUS. RBG signed and inscribed the book with a personal note: “For Armie — to introduce you to Marty. Enjoy!”

Co-star Felicity Jones, who plays RBG in the film, was spotted arriving in D.C. on Thursday. Initially, it was reported that Natalie Portman would be the film’s leading lady, but she was swapped out for the “Rogue One” star in July.

It appears that the stars were just here for research purposes, since the biopic is being shot in Montreal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s set to come out in 2018, the same year RBG celebrates her 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court.