

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, with their pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Just in time for Easter 2018, a children’s book about Marlon Bundo, aka the Pence family bunny, will be coming to a bookstore near you on March 19.

A post on Marlon Bundo’s Instagram page (which boasts an impressive following for a rabbit, at 14.8k followers) said that mom Charlotte Pence, the Pences’ middle child, has written a children’s book about the bunny’s adventures following around grandpa, aka Vice President Mike Pence, as he tackles his VP duties. Karen Pence, aka grandma to BOTUS (Bunny of the United States), did the accompanying illustrations.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a21, an organization working to end human trafficking.

BOTUS jumped …. er, hopped, into the spotlight back in May when he visited the White House to greet military families.