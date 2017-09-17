

Mandy Ourisman, left, and David Rubenstein at the NSO season opening ball at the Kennedy Center in September 2012. (Photo by Margot Ingoldsby Schulman)

Washington said goodbye Friday to another hometown favorite: Mandy Ourisman, who died in July at age 90.

He inherited the family Chevrolet business in the 1950s and grew it into a fortune — he was the first car dealer to advertise on local television, complete with that infectious jingle: “You always get your way at Ourisman Chev-ro-let!”

He parleyed that fortune in decades of philanthropy, so the audience at National United Methodist Church was full of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plus VIP friends from the business, political, military and cultural worlds. Prince Charles sent a tribute for Ourisman’s longtime support of his foundation, and former president George W. Bush (who appointed Ourisman’s wife, Mary, as ambassador to Barbados) sent a letter praising his “compassionate heart.”

The two-hour service was lovely, but Ourisman would have preferred the gathering afterward at the Chevy Chase Country Club, because he really loved parties — giving them and attending them. “He would go to the opening of an envelope,” said his widow affectionately. Alas, this was the last bash for the famous Ourisman hospitality: Mary recently sold their elegant Washington home to the Embassy of Morocco and will split her time between Palm Beach, Fla., and La Jolla in California.