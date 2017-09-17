Washington said goodbye Friday to another hometown favorite: Mandy Ourisman, who died in July at age 90.
He inherited the family Chevrolet business in the 1950s and grew it into a fortune — he was the first car dealer to advertise on local television, complete with that infectious jingle: “You always get your way at Ourisman Chev-ro-let!”
He parleyed that fortune in decades of philanthropy, so the audience at National United Methodist Church was full of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plus VIP friends from the business, political, military and cultural worlds. Prince Charles sent a tribute for Ourisman’s longtime support of his foundation, and former president George W. Bush (who appointed Ourisman’s wife, Mary, as ambassador to Barbados) sent a letter praising his “compassionate heart.”
The two-hour service was lovely, but Ourisman would have preferred the gathering afterward at the Chevy Chase Country Club, because he really loved parties — giving them and attending them. “He would go to the opening of an envelope,” said his widow affectionately. Alas, this was the last bash for the famous Ourisman hospitality: Mary recently sold their elegant Washington home to the Embassy of Morocco and will split her time between Palm Beach, Fla., and La Jolla in California.