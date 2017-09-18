

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway prepares to appear on NBC’s “Meet The Press. ” (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Sunday night’s Emmy Awards got pretty political. The show also pulled in fewer viewers than last year, hitting a ratings low. These two facts aren’t alternative or mutually exclusive, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Unsurprisingly, Conway wasn’t a big fan of the numerous punchlines aimed at her boss, President Trump, during TV’s big night. During an appearance on “Fox and Friends” on Monday, Conway drew a straight line between the dip in viewers and the rise in once-taboo (remember those days?) political commentary on the awards stage.

“The Emmys, the Miss America pageant was very politicized. Our sports are very politicized. It looks like the ratings are suffering,” Conway said. “It looks like Americans are tuning out. They want you to stick to your knitting. They want you to stick to the stuff that other people write for you.”

Much like the rest of the American citizenry, celebrities are entitled to their own opinions, Conway admitted, but they should still probably keep them to themselves.

“You’re alienating at least 63 million Americans,” Conway explained before adding: “You’re showing the world that you’re so easy with an insult about our leader. I think that’s really unfortunate, actually.”

But there were some bright moments during the ceremony, according to Conway. She told the “Fox and Friends” hosts that she was happy to see former White House press secretary Sean Spicer get in on the fun (he made a cameo during host Stephen Colbert’s monologue). Conway also congratulated “Saturday Night Live” player Kate McKinnon, who won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

“I am so happy that Kate McKinnon was able to get her Emmy,” Conway said. “I know she thanked Hillary Clinton, but it had to be much more fun to play me.”