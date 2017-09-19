

David Litt at a book party at Comet Ping Pong. (Tony Powell)

David Litt deliberately stayed out of the spotlight when he worked as a speechwriter for President Barack Obama. But now that he’s an author with a book to hawk (that would be the irreverent memoir “Thanks, Obama: My Hopey, Changey White House Years”) he’s learning to get comfortable being the headliner instead of the roadie.

At a book party Monday night at Comet Ping Pong, he greeted fans and friends and signed books, all the while trailed by a camera from ABC’s “Nightline,” which is doing a segment on Litt, who specialized in comedy writing for the former president — all definitely signs that you’ve graduated from “invisible staffer” to “principal.” Among those inhaling pizza and vino were media types and members of the Democratic professional class, including Bloomberg’s Margaret Carlson, the Atlantic’s Steve Clemons, ABC political director Rick Klein, Funny or Die’s Brad Jenkins, FiveThirtyEight writer Perry Bacon, Vice bureau chief Shawna Thomas, Democratic National Committee press secretary Mark Paustenbach, event producer Kimball Stroud, SKDK’s Kelley McCormick, veteran Democratic hand Scott Mulhauser, and Put Your Pretty On editor Elizabeth Thorp.

Comet owner James Alefantis was a co-host, and the choice of venue — recall the gunman adhering to the “Pizzagate” false conspiracy that Democratic figures, including Hillary Clinton, were running a child-slavery ring from the pizzeria basement — was a deliberate show of solidarity.

Litt, who wielded a Sharpie as he navigated the crowd, was still maintaining the self-deprecating air of a White House aide. (A New York Times headline read, “David Litt, an Obama Speechwriter Who Wants No Credit.”) He professes the book to be a mere cataloguing of “all the times I embarrassed myself in front of the president” and declares himself an authority on nothing important: “I am the world’s foremost expert on singing the ‘Golden Girls’ theme song to the president,” he says. Yes, the anecdote is on page 84.

Litt says he wasn’t entirely unprepared for the demands of a book tour, though. “I did some door-to-door pitching of a candidate,” he said. “This is a lot more low-stakes — and a lot more fun.”