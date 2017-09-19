

Billy Bush and his wife are separating. (Peter Kramer/NBC/AP)

Splitting: former TV host Billy Bush and his wife of almost two decades, Sydney Davis.

News of the couple’s separation comes almost a year after Bush’s career imploded in the wake of the surfacing of a tape showing the then-“Access Hollywood” host cracking up with Donald Trump as the real estate mogul boasted of his lewd treatment of women (the money line: “grab them by the p‑‑‑y”).

Bush was immediately dumped from his lucrative job co-hosting NBC’s “Today” show but re-emerged, contrite and hopeful for a comeback, in a May interview in which he cited Davis’s support. “My wife, Sydney, knows the environment and the atmosphere I was in at the time, and she knows very well the person she married,” he told the Hollywood Reporter then. “She has been very supportive from the very beginning.”

The couple, who have three children, are on a “short-term break,” Bush’s attorney told the New York Post.