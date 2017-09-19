Hey, isn’t that … British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, chowing down on Wagyu at downtown steakhouse Mastro’s on Monday night?
The red-haired “Shape of You” singer was with a large party of pals, said a spy, and, although he posed for a few pics, managed to keep his presence relatively low key, per the dearth of social media evidence. His visit to Washington is shrouded in mystery: After playing the Capital One arena, he’s swapping his usual arena gigs for one playing in the living room of an undisclosed private home in Cathedral Heights on Wednesday, as a fundraiser for refugees, sponsored by Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds. (The few fans who scored tickets will learn the location shortly before it starts.)