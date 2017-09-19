

Sean Spicer appears at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. (Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP)

After Sean Spicer’s surprise cameo at the 2017 Emmy awards in Los Angeles, liberal la la land seemed to forget its collective loathing of the former White House press secretary.

There were selfies. So many selfies. And then, of course backlash. Even lovable late night host James Corden, who was photographed kissing Spicer on the cheek post-ceremony, got slammed for saddling up to the same man who admitted just last week that he would say whatever his boss, President Trump, wanted him to — whether he believed it.

But there was one A-lister who didn’t participate in Spicer-fest.

Melissa McCarthy, who won an Emmy for her bombastic portrayal of Spicer on “Saturday Night Live,” and the man himself never got the chance to “hug it out,” according to Spicer.

When caught after arriving back in the District from his star turn in Los Angeles, Spicer told TMZ that he and McCarthy didn’t cross paths, adding, “Ya know there’s always next time.”

It was the awk-ward moment that wasn’t.