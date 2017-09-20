

Ed Sheeran performs at the Capital One Center on Sept. 19. (Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post)

Hey isn’t that … Ed Sheeran, tearing up the stage with comedian Dave Chappelle at the Eighteenth Street Lounge late Tuesday night?

Both performers had big Washington shows last night: Chappelle at the Warner Theatre and Sheeran at the Capital One Center — and afterward, the singer-songwriter crashed a pop-up jam session held in honor of the comedian’s 30th anniversary in comedy.

DJ Trauma, Chappelle’s tour DJ, posted a video to his Instagram of the British singer performing Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” captioning it, “When Ed Sheeran pops by your jam session!!!!”

Chappelle is in town for a stint at the Warner Theatre, where he’ll be performing stand-up now through Sept. 30. Sheeran has a two-night run at the Capital One Center, with the second show happening Wednesday night. He’s also giving a secretive concert at 3 p.m. Wednesday to support Amnesty International, held at an undisclosed location — even ticket-holders won’t learn the performance’s whereabouts until shortly before it starts.

