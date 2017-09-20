

Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS on July 12. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Hey, isn’t that … former first lady Michelle Obama making a cameo at the opening of a new hair salon in Virginia?

Obama, sporting a floral top and flowing soft curls, was on hand Tuesday night to toast stylist Yene Damtew and her budding business, Aesthetics Salon in Arlington. A protegee of Johnny Wright, Damtew was a member of Mrs. O’s glam squad for years, working primarily with former first daughters Malia and Sasha and grandmother-in-chief Marian Robinson.

“It has been such a joy to have you in our lives,” Obama told Damtew in front of a crowd of about 40 VIPs, including Wright, who has since moved to Los Angeles. Mrs. O added that Damtew, who was responsible for hand-painting the former first lady’s hair color, was “not just my hairstylist and my children’s.”

Before heading out in a pair of silver SUVs, our tipster tells us Obama chatted with the gathered guests but only snapped photos with Damtew and her family.