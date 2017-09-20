Hey, isn’t that … first-year law school student and first daughter Tiffany Trump, caught on C-SPAN cameras during a lecture to students by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Wednesday afternoon?

The jurist/pop culture icon was a guest speaker at Georgetown Law, and among the aspiring legal eagles in attendance was a woman who was instantly recognizable as the younger first daughter, who began classes last month. Trump, wearing a headband, looked attentive — at least more so than the guy to her left, who was maybe taking a snooze (something RBG knows a bit about).

Kind of an interesting moment, because there’s zero love lost between President Trump and RBG. Ginsburg took the unusual step of publicly labeling Trump a “faker” in July, prompting a signature POTUS tweet: “Her mind is shot — resign!”