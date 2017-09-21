

Wayne Newton performs in 2009 at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

When Melania Trump travels to Toronto this week for the Invictus Games, the international Olympics-style sports competition for wounded veterans, she’ll have some interesting backup: Las Vegas lounge singer extraordinaire Wayne Newton is among those in the presidential delegation.

You know, just in case the joint needs a good rendition of “Danke Schoen.” You’re welcome, Canada.

Newton and President Trump are pals, and the singer was a guest of the then-candidate at the GOP debate at the University of Nevada in his home town.

The trip is the first lady’s first solo trip abroad, and she said in her statement announcing the trip that the event — founded by Britain’s Prince Harry — was “something that should be lauded and supported worldwide.”

Also among the delegation are Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, Gold Star mom Karen Kelly and pro golfer Nancy Lopez.