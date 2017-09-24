Hey, isn’t that … comedian Chelsea Handler hanging out with friends at the Georgetown waterfront?

On Saturday afternoon, the host of “Chelsea” arrived sans fanfare to Sequoia restaurant. The comedian had six girlfriends in tow, said our source, and the group spent a few hours noshing on tapas and sipping on spritzers at the newly renovated restaurant. After lunch, Handler and her crew were spotted admiring Sequoia’s new multimillion-dollar sculpture by Belgian artist Arne Quinze.

Around that same time, Handler fired off several tweets aimed at President Trump, who said NFL players who kneel in protest of police brutality should be fired. Handler tweeted to Trump: “You disrespect our flag every time you open your mouth.”

Handler, an outspoken critic of the administration, was in town for a rally in support of DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, near the Capitol on Saturday morning. The Trump administration has decided to phase out the Obama-era program, which grants work permits to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. Earlier this month, Handler said on her Netflix late night show that she would “stand up and defend their right to be here.”