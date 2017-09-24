

Dave Chappelle poses backstage at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Just in case your FOMO meter wasn’t already on 100, comedian Dave Chappelle, who’s in town performing at the Warner Theatre, hosted yet another star-studded after-party for local VIPs.

On Saturday night, those in the know flocked to Blues Alley in Georgetown for what lucky attendees are calling “a mini block party.” Remember back in 2004 when Chappelle hosted (and filmed) a huge outdoor fest in Brooklyn featuring Kanye West and more? During Saturday’s set, Chappelle was joined on stage by rapper Common, R&B crooner Raheem DeVaughn, comedian Donnell Rawlings and “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson.

Between guests acts, Chappelle peppered the audience with punchlines and political commentary about quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who the comedian said he relates to. A tipster tells us he even led the crowd, which included CNN’s Angela Rye, actress Lynn Whitfield, TV personality Demetria Lucas D’Oyley, in a singalong. Roberta Flack is apparently Chappelle’s fave.

And what better to cap off a night like that? (Okay, morning. Folks partied until 4 a.m.) How about 140 shots of whiskey for the room?