

Former Washington Post Executive Editor Ben Bradlee in the newsroom. He led The Washington Post through its coverage of the Pentagon Papers and the Watergate scandal. (Photo courtesy of HBO)

Finally, legendary Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee will inhabit a role that won actor Jason Robards an Oscar (and might win Tom Hanks another one): Himself.

HBO announced Monday that its new documentary about Bradlee’s life and career, “The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee,” will premiere Dec. 4. The cable network said in a release that “tough-talking, chain-smoking” Bradlee, the iconic executive editor of The Washington Post from 1968 to 1991, “came to epitomize the modern newspaper editor.”

“Today, when the First Amendment and the press are under constant attack, Bradlee’s fortitude in the face of withering criticism has never been more relevant,” the statement read. Bradlee died in 2014 at age 93.

The documentary will take a wide lens to Bradlee’s life from his childhood in Boston to his time as a foreign correspondent for Newsweek and his influential leadership at The Post, featuring interviews with Bradlee’s inner circle and family.