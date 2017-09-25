

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) speaks at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation annual conference in Washington on Sept. 21, 2017. (Andre Chung/Nielsen via AP)

“Maxine Waters is like the Beyoncé of CBC,” joked an attendee at one of the handful of events starring the outspoken congresswoman from California. And if Waters was the bona fide hero of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference, then President Trump was its silent movie villain, lurking ominously in the background of so many speeches, panels and cocktail conversations.

At the conference’s closing gala Saturday Georgetown Prof. Michael Eric Dyson used his keynote address to blast Trump for calling NFL players “sons of b——” for kneeling while the national anthem played. Dyson, an ordained minister, rapped, sang and preached to the crowd of 5,000 dressed to the nines, according to our colleague in the room, former Post reporter Hamil Harris.

Former president Barack Obama, who attended many dinners during his tenure in the White House, was not present Saturday, and neither was Trump. The gala’s co-host, comedian Anthony Anderson, joked that White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who has had a somewhat contentious relationship with Trump critics, had been blocked at the door. (She hadn’t been).

But the proverbial doors had been swung wide open for Waters during the conference’s whirlwind schedule of events. She was billed alongside rapper T.I. and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Folks were asking for autographs, a rare occurrence for a politician, and of course selfies. Waters, 79, was seemingly everywhere and unfazed by the heightened level of attention.

During a Thursday morning breakfast hosted by Essence magazine and the STARZ network, the audience of powerful movers and shakers collectively shouted “Reclaiming my time,” the newest political catchphrase made famous by the woman folks are calling “Auntie Maxine,” who wasn’t even in the restaurant. (Later, the room, including actress Tichina Arnold, collectively parsed whether ESPN’s Jemele Hill went too far with her public critique of Trump. The verdict? No.)

BET CEO Debra Lee called her “the queen who needs no introduction,” while doing just that during a taped sit-down between Waters and Robin Thede, the new host of BET’s new late night show “The Rundown with Robin Thede.” The pair chatted for half an hour about everything from Waters’s opinion of Education Eecretary Betsy DeVos (“Education impaired”) to where the congresswoman would exile Trump if she got the chance (“North Korea”).

Oh, and who would play Waters in a movie? She has too many friends in Hollywood to pick just one. Taraji P. Henson? Viola Davis? Kerry Washington? She loves them all.

But the congresswoman was decidedly less diplomatic when it came to Trump, who arguably helped catapult her to national fame by his sheer existence.

“I want him impeached. He does not deserve to be the president,” Waters told Thede, a former writer for “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.”

“Sometimes I don’t even like to get started talking about him.”

Before the night was over, Thede paid Waters an outsized compliment that seemed to expertly sum up the politician’s pop culture status these days: “You just give everyone life.”