Hey isn’t that … Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld, plus camera crew, at The Diner in Adams Morgan?

Chappelle, who’s in town for an 11-night stint at the Warner Theatre, joined Seinfeld to film an episode of the funnyman’s show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” we’re told. The two arrived around 10:45 a.m. and stayed for about two hours, during which Chappelle snacked on a measly two hard-boiled eggs, and of course, coffee. His small appetite wasn’t due to a distaste for the establishment’s food, however – our source said the comedian has been coming to The Diner for the last 10 or 15 years. The car of choice for the outing? An old-school Citroën.

Seinfeld is the latest in a slew of VIPs that Chappelle has been spotted with while out and about in the District over the past few days. Chappelle and pals such as rapper Common and “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson partied late into the night at Blues Alley on Saturday, and Ed Sheeran got groovy with Chappelle at the Eighteenth Street Lounge last Tuesday.

Hot news from Adams Morgan — coworker spotted Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chapelle going into The Diner followed by a camera crew. — Caroline (@Caro130) September 26, 2017