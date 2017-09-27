

Theodore Roosevelt; Leonardo DiCaprio. (AP; Evan Agostini/Invision via AP)

Some things just go together. Peanut butter and jelly. A needle and thread. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

The actor and the director, who have worked together on films such as “Gangs of New York,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Aviator,” are joining forces yet again for a drama about the life and times of Teddy Roosevelt, according to Deadline.

Scott Bloom is set to write the script for “Roosevelt,” which details the life of the 26th president. A noted environmentalist, DiCaprio should have no problem stepping into the role of the “conservationist president” (Roosevelt worked to protect an estimated 230 million acres of U.S. public land). Since 1998, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, whose mission is to battle climate change, has given away nearly $80 million in grants.

DiCaprio and Scorsese have been trying to get “Roosevelt” off the ground for years, according to Deadline.