Former first lady Michelle Obama, who’s been stepping back into the public spotlight after a brief hiatus post-White House, had a lot to say during a sit-down interview Wednesday in which she appeared unafraid to get controversial and quotable.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama told a crowd at the Boston Convention Center during her session with author Roxane Gay at the 2017 Inbound business conference, according to the Boston Globe.

But Mrs. O added that she and her husband, former president Barack Obama, want the Trump administration to be successful and that they support the current commander in chief despite the fact that “there was an entire party that didn’t support” Obama during his time in office. Being in the White House, she said, afforded her a “different perspective,” making it easier to throw her support behind its current occupant.

Part of the Obamas’ legacy, according to the former first lady, was “leading with grace and being humble and diplomatic.” And when it came to the avalanche of criticism and negative comments that were lobbed at Obama herself, she said that “each blow, each negative comment just made me stronger.”

As part of her next act, Obama is writing a book about being her authentic self that will include stories from her childhood growing up in Chicago. She described the project as answering the question, “How did that little girl get to be here?”

Other gems from the interview according to the retweets piling up on Twitter:

Does Mrs. O miss the White House? “No. Nope. I can’t say that I do.”

Her favorite track on Beyonce’s Lemonade album? “All of them.” (But she plays “Love Drought” on repeat.)

What was it like becoming first lady of the United States? “It was like being shot out of a cannon.”