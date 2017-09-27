

Actress Reese Witherspoon attends the “Home Again” screening at the Washington Mayfair Hotel on Sept. 21, in London. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The first thing that came to some minds when Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) announced he wouldn’t seek reelection?

Peyton Manning, the retired legendary quarterback whose name recognition would outstrip any of the more traditional potential candidates, and whose goofy charisma makes him a regular in ads for insurance.

Talk of a possible political run has long swirled around Manning, chatter that was stoked when he played golf with President Trump and Corker earlier in the summer. It’s not such a wild idea — and Corker himself confirmed on Wednesday that he had spoken to the former pro athlete after announcing his decision and said it was “possible” though not likely that Manning might run.

[Bob Corker, Republican senator from Tennessee, announces his retirement]

But why stop there, we wondered? Not in a world where Kid Rock is thinking about running for Senate (from Michigan) and where the guy sitting in the Oval Office rose to fame as a reality TV host. So, who are the other celebrities people are clamoring to see on the ballot?

— Tracy Flick! Or, rather, the actress who played the fictional aspiring pol in the dark 1999 comedy “Election.” Since playing the ambitious candidate, Reese Witherspoon has evolved into a bona fide pop-culture she-ro, founding not just her own production company aimed at telling women’s stories, but establishing a multimedia company and a retail brand based in her home town of Nashville.

So, when she declares herself to be “really ambitious” while accepting a glossy mag’s “woman of the year” award and later discusses in an interview one day running for office, you can’t help but think it’s possible that she could be referred to as “the gentlewoman from Tennessee.”

— Taylor Swift spent much of her youth in Nashville, she’s got a super-enthused fan base and a ride-or-die squad, all of which could make for, you know, the start of a political machine. Unlike many of her contemporaries, the “Shake It Off” popster has been studiously apolitical, though feminism is part of her brand. Her silence during the presidential election led to some speculation that the singer was Republican — though her bestie and backup dancer has pushed back on those rumors. (But hey, Tennessee hasn’t elected a Dem to the Senate since 1994, so GOP politics would work in her favor back home, if not among her crew.)

If the Democrats recruit Taylor Swift for #TNSEN we take back the Senate. I'm just saying. — (((David Mariutto))) (@DavidMariutto) September 26, 2017

— The prospect of seeing country legend Dolly Parton in the upper chamber seemed to get the most enthusiastic response. A fan-created “Dolly for Senate” Facebook page has been up for months, and Corker’s announcement immediately lit the fires of Dolly fans. The founder of the Dollywood theme park and prolific philanthropist (she runs the nonprofit Imagination Library) has plenty of credibility and fodder for stump speeches — she was raised poor, and knows a thing or two about running a business.

But she’s steered far clear of politics in the past, like when her comments to the New York Times about Hillary Clinton (she said the then-Democratic candidate “might make as good a president as anybody ever has”) were construed as an endorsement, Parton cleared the air, insisting that she wasn’t taking a side. She released a statement that teased a run of her own, though it included self-deprecating punchlines about her appearance: “I try not to get political but if I am, I might as well just run myself ’cause I’ve got the hair for it, it’s huge, and they could always use more boobs in the race.”

For years, I've been manifesting this tweet, ever since I read the secret: @DollyParton run for Senate. — Brand Manager (@MadeOfSpiders) September 26, 2017