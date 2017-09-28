

Omarosa Manigault-Newman poses at the Hollywood Reporter’s 25th annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at MILK Studios on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Omarosa Manigault-Newman is nothing if not unmistakable.

The White House aide who’s made headlines for her fiery comebacks is normally pretty hard to miss. Yet somehow thousands of attendees at last weekend’s Phoenix Awards dinner not only cackled when co-host Anthony Anderson joked that Manigault-Newman had been barred entry into the Congressional Black Caucus’s annual gala — they believed him.

“I heard Omarosa had some trouble getting in at the door,” quipped Anderson, the star of ABC’s “Black-ish,” on Saturday night. “No one cares,” he zinged from the stage while co-host and White House journalist April Ryan, who has her own beleaguered history with Manigault-Newman, got in on the fun. Ryan responded by paraphrasing a Bible verse, that your enemies can become your footstool (Manigault-Newman is an ordained minister). Ouch.

It's already getting real at #CBC dinner. @anthonyanderson just said hello to @OMAROSA who is probably waving at the building from outside.. — Monique Dorsainvil (@MoDorsainvil) September 23, 2017

Anthony Anderson gives a shout out to Omarosa. She tried to get in. But couldn't get in. #CBCFALC17 #CBCPhoenixDinner #ohwell — RiShawn Biddle (@dropoutnation) September 23, 2017

The image of the former “Apprentice” star trying to talk her way into the black tie gala, the glitzy closing event of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual legislative conference, was too much for the crowd of 5,000. At the mere mention of her name, there were loud boos and equally loud laughs.

But was any of it true?

Turns out, no.

Manigault-Newman was not only at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday night, according to her personal (and private) Twitter page, she also attended the dinner (and posed for photos) in a black gown with blingy embellishments and her usual red lip. There was no trouble at the door, according to a White House staffer.

In fact, Manigault-Newman was in her seat when Anderson took a stab at her — and she didn’t flinch. Apparently the two are friends. One White House staffer referred to them as “golf buddies.” So Manigault-Newman took the punchline as a harmless jab between pals, despite the obvious tension in the room.

Perhaps the juicier beef was served up behind the scenes. During the dinner, Manigault-Newman and Ryan, who were once friends, had a war of 140 characters. The White House aide tweeted that the veteran reporter’s “big break” came because of her and President Trump. Ryan responded in part, “You need to worry about your job and why the entire room booed you last night!”