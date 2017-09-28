

Barbadian-born singer Rihanna, pictured in Spain on Sept. 23, called on Trump in tweets to help Puerto Rico. (Chema Moya/European Pressphoto Agency-EFE)

Rihanna is schooling President Trump on his duty to provide more assistance to the people of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

“Dear @RealDonaldTrump, I know you’ve probably already seen this, but I want to make sure!” she tweeted Thursday morning, adding an image of the Daily News cover calling for POTUS’s help. “Don’t let your people die like this,” the pop star concluded.

Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!

Don't let your people die like this. pic.twitter.com/mDO848JAUx — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

A few hours later, the “Wild Thoughts” singer retweeted CNN. The tweet read: “5 living former US Presidents expand their hurricane relief effort to include Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands.” Quoting her own song, “Take a Bow,” Rihanna added, “Round of APPLAUSE to these gentlemen for taking control of this devastating situation!!! # CaribbeanGirl # OneLove.”

After Trump’s news conference on Maria, Rihanna, who hails from Barbados, flagged a couple of videos for Trump, just in case he missed them.

She included a CBS tweet, which features a video clip of an interview with the mayor of San Juan, and an Instagram video of a nurse giving an update on the lack of necessary supplies and criticizing the United States for holding shipments.

Rihanna has publicly criticized Trump before, tweeting her distaste for his refugee ban. She wrote on Jan. 28: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Despite the fact that she couldn’t vote in the presidential election, Rihanna made it clear whom she supported. In October she stepped out in a T-shirt bearing Clinton’s face. Later, in a meta fashion moment, the singer sported a T-shirt that pictured a photo of herself wearing the Clinton shirt.