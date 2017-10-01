

Kim Kardashian West. (Lionel Cironneau/AP)

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West offered President Trump some advice — from one reality star to another.

In response to Trump’s tweets branding criticism of the federal government’s Puerto Rico relief efforts “#fakenews,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star offered up a dose of reality.

“They don’t have power to watch the news!!! Please stop tweeting & golfing while people are dying!” wrote the media mogul and mother of two on Twitter. “Please step up & help!”

They don’t have power to watch the news!!! Please stop tweeting & golfing while people are dying! Please step up & help! https://t.co/AP8PnapWaO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 30, 2017

Kardashian West, whose E! reality show celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special that aired Sept. 24, has been a surprising critic of the administration of late.

In the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she said she wanted to speak out more about politics but didn’t want to “hurt anyone’s feelings.” Still, in that same interview, Kardashian West, who voted for Hillary Clinton, said her 4-year-old daughter with husband Kanye West would make a better president than Trump. (West himself visited Trump, who was then the president-elect, in December to discuss “multicultural issues.)

“It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now,” Kardashian West told the magazine. “And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency you just don’t feel safe any more.”