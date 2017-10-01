

Then-first lady Michelle Obama does the Conga with actor Josh Segarra, left, and choreographer Sergio Trujillo during a student workshop honoring the history of Broadway at the White House on Nov. 16, 2015. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Hey, isn’t that . . . former first lady Michelle Obama hanging out with Bruno Mars at the soul singer’s concert in Washington?

Obama and Mars posed for photos after the Honolulu native’s 24k Magic World Tour stop at the Capital One Arena on Friday night. The “Uptown Funk” singer (fun fact: That track was one of Mrs. O’s favorites) posted a pic of the duo backstage, where he gifted the first lady a costume pinstripe jersey with her name on it.

This wasn’t the first time that Mars and Mrs. O have shared a hug. In 2015, the “Just the Way You Are” singer performed at a Fourth of July concert for military families at the White House.