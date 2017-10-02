

Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. on Sept. 25, 2014. (Larry Downing/Reuters)

As if there wasn’t enough Washington drama on the small screen. Former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. is teaming up with power producer Jerry Bruckheimer (he of the CSIs) for a new CBS legal drama called “Main Justice,” according to Deadline.

Based on Holder’s time as head of the Justice Department, the show is set on the fifth floor of the DOJ building — long referred to as “main justice” by legal eagles. The ripped-from-the-headlines procedural dramatizes the “biggest legal and investigative cases in the country,” according to Deadline.

Written by Sascha Penn (“Survivor’s Remorse”), the show will no doubt crib heavily from Holder’s upcoming memoir, “Pursuing Justice” (see what they did there?), which hits book shelves in 2018. Bruckheimer and Holder will executive produce.

This isn’t Holder’s first two-step with Hollywood. The former attorney general offered guidance to the creators of the Fox limited series “Shots Fired,” about the killing of a white student by a black police officer. Stephan James told us that his character on that show, a confident young Justice prosecutor, was based on Holder, who gave the actor notes.