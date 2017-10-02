

Former Trump campaign staffer Jason Miller. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Hey, isn’t that . . . former Donald Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller, enjoying a leisurely lunch at power-dining spot Palm?

The ex-Trumper recently made headlines when it came out that he fathered a child with a fellow campaign staffer (he’s, uh, married to another woman). Miller, who was poised for a top administration job, didn’t seem to be aiming for anonymity as he dined with a male companion — a spy says he was still sporting that distinctive mustache-goatee combo.

Palm is no stranger to Team Trump: Among the bipartisan array of Washington “celebrities” whose caricatures grace the walls are White House aide Kellyanne Conway and former campaign adviser Paul Manafort.