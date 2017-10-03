

Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday as the justices heard oral arguments in a gerrymandering case. (Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, joining the throngs at the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning as the justices consider a major case on gerrymandering?

The former action-movie star, who arrived amid protests on the court steps, wants to terminate (sorry) partisan drawing of voting districts — an issue he has made his post-gubernatorial cause celebre. He was among the speakers at a rally sponsored by Common Cause, Represent.Us, and the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

Schwarzenegger, in a sharp suit and bright-green tie, took the podium and noted that both herpes and colonoscopies are more popular than gerrymandering, and he drew applause with a signature line from perhaps his most famous flick: “I say this time, we say ‘Hasta la vista’ to gerrymandering!”