Hey, isn’t that . . . former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, joining the throngs at the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning as the justices consider a major case on gerrymandering?
The former action-movie star, who arrived amid protests on the court steps, wants to terminate (sorry) partisan drawing of voting districts — an issue he has made his post-gubernatorial cause celebre. He was among the speakers at a rally sponsored by Common Cause, Represent.Us, and the Center for American Progress Action Fund.
Schwarzenegger, in a sharp suit and bright-green tie, took the podium and noted that both herpes and colonoscopies are more popular than gerrymandering, and he drew applause with a signature line from perhaps his most famous flick: “I say this time, we say ‘Hasta la vista’ to gerrymandering!”
#FairMaps ally @Schwarzenegger has arrived at the Supreme Court to watch Whitford v Gill #gerrymandering oral arguments. pic.twitter.com/RbqDmeaP1k
— CampaignLegalCenter (@CampaignLegal) October 3, 2017