

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle pitched Thursday and got married Monday. (Patrick McDermott/USA Today Sports)

Nats relief pitcher Sean Doolittle is a clutch closer — even off the field: He and fiancee Eireann Dolan wed Monday, she announced.

“We had the afternoon off so we eloped and we’ve never been happier,” Dolan, a student of theology at Fordham University, wrote in a Twitter post.

Good thing they squeezed in the nuptials now, because Doolittle will be just a little busier later in the week, as the Nationals start their playoff series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Nationals Park.

Per the photos Dolan posted, the couple’s ceremony was casual dress — she wore jeans and a white lace top, and he sported khakis, a plaid button-down and a blazer. The unconventional wedding seems par for the course for the couple, who have documented their quirky senses of humor — as well as their outspokenness on social issues — on their social media feeds.

A few details about the down-to-earth event: they exchanged vows on Signer’s Island in Constitution Gardens right off the National Mall, and afterwards, they chowed down on tacos at José Andrés’ Oyamel, where they wound up waiting for an hour and a half for a table, the bride tells TalkNats.com.

Doolittle, 31, who was traded to the Nats over the summer, and Dolan are known for their activism, hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for Syrian refugees in 2015 and throwing their support behind the Oakland A’s Pride Night after the LGBT event sparked backlash.