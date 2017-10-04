Shonda, I’mma let you finish, but . . .

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle celebrated their 25th anniversary Oct. 3. But because of the former first lady’s increasingly busy speaking schedule, Mrs. O was sitting down with super-producer Shonda Rhimes at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia on Tuesday night instead of a romantic dinner with her husband.

So the president pulled a modified Kanye West and crashed the stage with a message for his wife, who, if this video is to be believed, is the greatest human being alive.

Former president Barack Obama interrupted his wife's appearance at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women to wish her happy anniversary. (Facebook/Barack Obama)

“The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are,” begins Obama, dressed in a white button down (sans tie) and black blazer and sitting in front of a giant window that could have been in the living room of their Kalorama home.

Obama went on to call his wife “an extraordinary partner” and “a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what was right.” He highlighted the former first lady’s strength, grace, determination and honesty, adding that she looks “so good while doing all this.”

And the aww moments continued from there.

“It’s no wonder,” he continued, “that as people got to know you the way that I got to know you, that they fell in love.”

The Obamas’ “meet cute” happened in summer 1989 in Chicago. She was a 25-year-old first-year associate at Sidley & Austin. He was a 27-year-old summer associate at the corporate law firm. Michelle Robinson had been assigned to be Barack Obama’s mentor.

He asked her out. She said no. He asked her out again. Eventually they’d go for ice cream and a movie. The rest is history (and an indie film).

“It is truly the best decision that I ever made to be persistent enough asking you out for a date that you finally gave in,” the former president said in his anniversary message. “And I hope you feel the same way.”

Obama wrapped up the two-minute video love letter by apologizing. He didn’t want to “interrupt the flow” but figured Mrs. O “wouldn’t mind, maybe, me parachuting in just to say how much I love you and how much I appreciate you.”

After watching her husband on the big screen, according to Today, the blushing former first lady told the audience, “I better get home!”

The anniversary message has already been viewed 6 million times — and counting.