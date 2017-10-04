

Scott Disick. attending the Kith Sport fashion show on Sept. 7 at the Classic Car Club in New York during Fashion Week. (Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

GQ called him “the runt of the Kardashian litter.” Fans of the juggernaut E! reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” know him as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again off-again life partner and the father of her three children. Residents of wonktown might not know him at all, but Scott Disick, the extra pinkie finger of reality TV’s first family, will land in Washington next week.

No, Lord Disick isn’t in town to drop in on President Trump or to lobby Congress. The businessman/career bad guy will do what he does best: showing up at stuff and flashing his smile.

Disick sightings will abound at the official grand opening of the 5,500-square-foot Sugar Factory at Pentagon City Mall on Oct. 12. The national candy store and restaurant chain owned by Kardashian family friend Charissa Davidovici is beloved by celebrities — all the K’s have been there — and anyone down for a 60-ounce cocktail.

Be on the lookout for E! cameras following Disick, who is reportedly dating Lionel Richie’s younger daughter Sofia, around town. No one likes a good stunt more than Scott, who purchased a lordship on the reality show in 2012. So showing up on the Hill to contemplate a possible Senate run would be an episode log line totally in keeping with the Kardashian brand.