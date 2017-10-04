

Brooke Shields at Lincoln Center on Sept. 6, 2017. in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Andy Cohen has a knack for getting Hollywood’s leading ladies to gab about their encounters with President Trump in his bachelor years.

Last month, the “Watch What Happens Live” host’s technique — subtly digging and catching them off guard — worked on Candice Bergen, who confessed that she went on a blind date with POTUS in their college years. On Tuesday night, Cohen’s probing proved effective yet again, when Brooke Shields shared her tale of being a target of Trump’s courtship.

After Cohen presented the actress with a vintage photo of herself with Trump, Shields admitted that the president did try to woo her once upon a time — in 1999, right after he divorced Marla Maples, to be exact. Trump called up Shields, now 52, “and he said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man, and the people would love it,’ ” according to the actress.

Shields wasn’t as sold on the PR stunt as he was and declined his offer by saying, “I have a boyfriend. I really don’t think it would be — he’s not gonna really be happy about it.”